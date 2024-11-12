Summarize Simplifying... In short Lemongrass, with its citrusy twist, can elevate your everyday meals and drinks.

By Simran Jeet 03:35 pm Nov 12, 2024

What's the story Lemongrass is a magical herb that can transform dishes with its unique, citrusy flavor. Native to Asia, it has gained worldwide popularity for its aromatic qualities and health benefits. Discover five exciting ways to use lemongrass in your cooking. Elevate your flavors and add a refreshing twist to your everyday meals.

Tea time

Elevate your tea experience

Lemongrass is the secret ingredient to making your everyday tea feel like a tropical getaway. Just pop a stalk of lemongrass (fresh or dried) into the boiling water with your favorite tea leaves, and voila! You've got yourself a cup of liquid sunshine that's both energizing and calming. The lemongrass adds a lovely lemony twist that pairs perfectly with green, black, or herbal teas.

Soup season

A fresh take on soups

Adding lemongrass to soups enhances the flavor of the broth, giving it a unique depth and complexity. Whether you're simmering a vegetable broth or creating a creamy coconut milk-based soup, throwing in some finely chopped lemongrass stalks while it cooks will infuse the soup with that distinct lemongrass citrusy goodness. It goes really well with ginger and coconut milk.

Salad days

Zesty salad dressings

Level up your salads by adding a burst of lemongrass to your dressings. Whisk up a zesty and invigorating blend by combining lemongrass paste (made from finely minced lemongrass) with olive oil, vinegar, honey, and mustard. This vibrant vinaigrette is perfect on leafy greens or noodle salads, adding a lively zing that enhances the entire dish. The unexpected citrusy twist of lemongrass makes these dressings a memorable addition.

Marinade magic

Flavorful marinades for vegetables

Lemongrass is the secret ingredient you didn't know your marinades needed! Combine chopped lemongrass with soy sauce, garlic, ginger, and lime juice for a marinade that works wonders on vegetables before grilling or roasting. It tenderizes while adding a captivating aroma and flavor. Try it on grilled mushrooms or roasted bell peppers for a taste sensation!

Sweet treats

Homemade lemongrass ice cream

Looking for a standout dessert? Try homemade ice cream with a secret ingredient: lemongrass! By simmering milk or coconut milk with bruised lemongrass stalks, you infuse the fragrant essence of the herb into the liquid. Strain out the stalks, then chill the infused milk overnight in an ice cream maker. The result? A creamy treat with unexpected, delicate lemon notes. It's a refreshing change from overly sweet desserts.