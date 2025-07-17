5 lessons from 'Around the World in Eighty Days'

Jules Verne's classic, Around the World in Eighty Days tells the story of Phileas Fogg's ambitious trip around the globe in 80 days. Despite facing several challenges, Fogg stays determined, personifying resilience and adaptability. In this piece, we look at what we can learn from his adventures, and how to brave the worst of adversities with an unyielding spirit.

Drive 1 Embrace uncertainty with confidence Fogg's journey is one of unpredictability and unforeseen hurdles. But despite all that, he has full faith in himself and his ability to tackle them. This teaches us that if we embrace uncertainty with an optimistic approach, we can sail through some of the toughest situations.

Drive 2 Adaptability is key to success More than anything else, Fogg's journey teaches you to be adaptable. If something doesn't go as planned, he changes the route, and if that's not possible, the mode of transport. In this way, he keeps progressing towards his goal. This is a lesson we all need to learn: be adaptable when faced with unexpected changes/obstacles.

Drive 3 Importance of resourcefulness One of the most important aspects of Fogg's character is his resourcefulness that helps him conquer several hurdles throughout his travels. By making use of what is at hand, creatively and efficiently, he keeps himself on track, no matter how many setbacks he faces. This emphasizes how resourcefulness can be your best friend when you are up against challenging circumstances.