Swap Granada's Alhambra for the fairy-tale Alcazar of Segovia, trade Barcelona's bustling beaches for the serene sands of Costa de la Luz, and delve into Toledo's rich cultural history.

Rethinking Spain's iconic yet overcrowded sites

By Anujj Trehaan 10:10 am Dec 27, 202410:10 am

What's the story Spain, with its deep history, pulsating culture, and breathtaking landscapes, magnetizes millions of tourists every year. But some of its most iconic sites are victims of their own success, with overcrowding leading to long queues and a less enjoyable experience for visitors. This article uncovers Spain's secret spots - places with all the charm but none of the crowds.

Hidden gems

Seek solitude in Segovia

Granada's Alhambra may be famous for its Moorish architecture and beautiful gardens, but it can also get pretty crowded. A magical and often overlooked alternative is the Alcazar of Segovia. This enchanting castle, the very inspiration for Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty Castle, offers visitors the same breathtaking views without the long lines. You can enjoy a peaceful experience straight out of a fairy tale.

Coastal retreats

Embrace quiet beaches

Barcelona's beaches are great, but let's face it - they're a little crowded. If you're looking for sun and sea without the masses, head to Costa de la Luz. Think perfect sands and clear-as-glass water. From Tarifa to the Portuguese border, this unspoiled stretch is your ticket to beach bliss. Check out Playa de Bolonia and Playa El Palmar!

Timeless Toledo

Discover Toledo's rich history

Toledo is a world away from the crowded plazas of Madrid. Located a mere 70 kilometers from the capital, this "City of Three Cultures" is a treasure trove of Christian, Muslim, and Jewish history. Its ancient city walls hide a labyrinth of winding streets, where centuries-old churches, synagogues, and mosques coexist with museums showcasing El Greco's masterpieces.

Spiritual journeys

Explore alternative pilgrimages

The Camino de Santiago is a legendary pilgrimage, but it can feel like a spiritual rush hour during peak seasons. For a quieter quest for transcendence, try walking sections of the Via de la Plata route instead, stretching from Seville to Astorga. You'll meander through rolling landscapes and past whispering ghosts of history in sleepy towns, finding room to breathe and reflect away from the madding crowd.

Wine wanderlust

Venture into lesser-known vineyards

Rioja might be the prom queen of Spain's wine regions, but there are others that are equally good. The Ribera del Duero region boasts world-class wines without the throngs of visitors that Rioja often sees. There you can experience cozy tours and tastings at family-run wineries, all while soaking in the serene landscapes.