5 retro hairstyles you'll love

This year, retro hairstyles are back in vogue as fashionistas are looking back to the past for inspiration. These timeless styles give a unique touch of nostalgia with a hint of modernity, making them tempting for those who want to do something different. From voluminous curls to sleek waves, retro hairstyles give versatile options suiting different occasions and personalities. Here are 5 iconic retro hairstyles making headlines today!

Drive 1 The return of victory rolls Making a strong comeback, victory rolls, which became popular during the 1940s, are here to stay. Defined by their rolled sections of hair on top of the head, they bring volume and elegance to any look. Ideal for formal events or themed parties that appreciate vintage style, the modern-day styling tools and products have made it easier to achieve victory rolls than ever before.

Drive 2 Beehive bouffant revival The beehive bouffant, the quintessential 1960s hairstyle, is making a comeback among the fashion-forward. Famous for its height and drama, this hairdo adds a touch of sophistication and fun. It is perfect for casual outings and special occasions, where you need to make a statement. The beehive can be reinterpreted with modern twists, without losing its signature shape.

Drive 3 Sleek finger waves resurface Finger waves from the roaring 1920s have made a comeback as a classy option for those who want to look elegant without putting in too much effort. The style consists of creating 'S' shaped waves near the scalp using fingers or combs as well as styling gel or mousse. Finger waves are versatile, as they can be worn casually or dressed-up depending on the accessories paired with them.