Serve hot with a dollop of sour cream for a creamy twist.

By Anujj Trehaan 02:15 pm Jul 23, 202402:15 pm

What's the story Borscht is a traditional Eastern European soup known for its distinctive red color, primarily due to its main ingredient, beets. Originating from Ukraine, it has become popular across various countries, each adding their unique twist. This vegetarian and eggless version maintains the essence of the dish while making it accessible to a wider audience. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this hearty soup, you'll need two medium-sized beets, one large carrot, one potato, half a head of cabbage (shredded), one onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), four cups of vegetable broth, two tablespoons of tomato paste, one tablespoon of vinegar, one teaspoon of sugar, salt and pepper to taste, and sour cream for serving.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by thoroughly washing all vegetables to ensure cleanliness. Peel the beets, carrot, and potato. Then, using a coarse grater, grate the beets and carrot. Next, dice the potato into small cubes for uniform cooking. This careful preparation ensures that the vegetables not only cook evenly but also integrate well into the soup, allowing for a perfect blend of flavors and textures throughout.

Step 2

Cooking the soup base

In a large pot over medium heat, begin by sauteing the chopped onion in oil until it turns translucent. Then, add the minced garlic and cook for one minute until it's fragrant. Next, mix in the tomato paste and the grated beets. Cook this mixture for about five minutes, stirring occasionally, to let the flavors develop properly.

Step 3

Adding broth and vegetables

Pour the vegetable broth into the pot, then add diced potatoes and shredded cabbage. Bring this mixture to a boil before reducing the heat to simmer. Allow the vegetables to cook until they are tender but still hold their shape, which should take about 20 minutes. This step is essential for achieving the right texture and ensuring that the vegetables are perfectly cooked through.

Step 4

Final touches

Once the vegetables are tender, add the grated carrots, vinegar, and sugar. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Allow the soup to simmer for five more minutes, letting the flavors blend. Serve hot, topped with a dollop of sour cream for a creamy contrast to the tangy borscht—a nutritious and comforting bowl ideal for any day.