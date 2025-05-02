What's the story

The samosa, a beloved snack in many parts of the world, has a rich history that dates back centuries.

It can be traced back to ancient Persia, where it was called "sanbosag."

Over the years, this triangular pastry traversed through trade routes and cultural exchanges, transforming into the delightful treat we know today.

The samosa's journey exemplifies the interconnectedness of global cuisines and the timeless romance with simple yet flavorful food.