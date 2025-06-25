5 flavored salts you can make at home

Flavored salts are an easy, yet impactful way to make your dishes stand out. Infusing salt with different herbs, spices, and other ingredients can give you some unique blends that would add depth and character to any dish. Apart from being easy to prepare, these DIY flavored salts add a personalized touch to your cooking. Here are five unique flavored salt ideas to inspire your next kitchen experiment.

Zesty twist Citrus zest salt Citrus zest salt is a refreshing blend of tangy lemon/lime/orange zest and sea salt. It adds a bright note to salads and grilled vegetables. Simply mix finely grated citrus zest with an equal amount of sea salt and allow it to dry completely before storing it in an airtight container. It makes a vibrant seasoning that highlights the natural flavors of fresh produce.

Herbal infusion Herb garden salt Herb garden salt marries the essence of rosemary, thyme, and basil with sea salt. Mix finely chopped herbs with sea salt in equal parts. Once it's dried thoroughly, store it in jars. This flavored salt beautifies dishes like roasted potatoes and pasta beautifully, giving them an aromatic touch.

Fiery kick Spicy chili salt Spicy chili salt has a way of adding heat and excitement to any meal with its bold flavor profile. Perfect for sprinkling over popcorn or avocado toast, this blend mixes crushed red pepper flakes (or ground chili powder) with kosher salt in a ratio of your liking. One part chili spice per four parts kosher salt usually works well for most palates.

Smoky essence Smoky paprika salt Smoky paprika salt brings an earthy depth, perfect for grilled vegetables or tofu skewers. Mix smoked paprika powder (one part) with coarse sea sands (four parts) for an even flavor. This concoction ensures consistent smokiness in every bite, enhancing mealtime gatherings among friends who appreciate well-prepared food.