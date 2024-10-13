5 timeless wellness traditions from around the world

By Simran Jeet 08:11 pm Oct 13, 202408:11 pm

What's the story Wellness has been deeply rooted in cultures for centuries, with unique rituals emerging worldwide to connect the mind, body, and spirit. These time-honored traditions passed down through generations, promote holistic health and well-being. From healing practices to grounding exercises, here are five wellness rituals from around the world that can inspire and rejuvenate your daily life.

Mexico

Temazcal

Temazcal is an ancient Mesoamerican sweat lodge ritual used by Mexico's indigenous people for healing. Conducted in a small, dome-shaped structure, heated volcanic stones are infused with herbal steam. Participants engage in meditation, breathing exercises, and chants to detoxify the body, reduce stress, and promote emotional release, making it a deeply restorative experience for physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Turkey

Hammam

The Hammam, or Turkish bath, is a centuries-old wellness ritual rooted in Roman bath traditions, focusing on cleansing and relaxation in a heated steam environment. It involves relaxation in a steam room, exfoliation with a scrub mitt, and cleansing with warm water, followed by a massage. Beyond physical purification, the communal ritual fosters reflection, social connection, and spiritual rejuvenation, leaving participants refreshed.

New Zealand

Haka

The Haka, a ceremonial dance from New Zealand's Maori culture, is traditionally associated with warriors but is now also used as a form of emotional release and empowerment. The rhythmic movements and chanting help channel energy, boost confidence, and release stress. Practicing a Haka can be a powerful way to connect with your inner strength and let go of tension.

Japan

Forest bathing

This Japanese practice involves immersing oneself in nature to reduce stress and promote well-being. It's not about hiking or exercise but rather being mindful of your surroundings, engaging with the sights, sounds, and smells of the forest. Research suggests that time spent in nature lowers stress hormones, making it a simple yet powerful wellness ritual you can replicate in any green space.

India

Ayurvedic Abhyanga

A daily self-massage ritual from ancient India, Abhyanga involves using warm oil, often infused with herbs, to massage the body. This practice improves circulation, softens the skin, and reduces stress by balancing the body's energy, or doshas. It's a deeply grounding practice that helps relax both the mind and body, and it can be done before a shower as part of your daily routine.