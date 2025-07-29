Tai Chi for beginners: Tips to get started 

Tai Chi, the ancient Chinese practice that combines gentle exercise and mindfulness, is often termed as meditation in motion. It provides numerous health benefits, including stress reduction, improved balance, flexibility, etc. These simple Tai Chi moves are perfect for beginners who want to enhance their daily health. You can easily incorporate these basic movements into your routine.

Foundation move Embrace the horse stance The horse stance is a basic position in Tai Chi that builds strength and stability. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, knees slightly bent, and back straight. Imagine sitting on an invisible chair while keeping your weight evenly distributed on both feet. This stance will strengthen the legs and improve your posture.

Flowing motion Master the cloud hands technique Cloud hands comprise slow, circular arm movements that imitate clouds floating in the sky. Start with feet shoulder-width apart and arms at the side. Slowly raise one arm while lowering the other in a circular motion and switch sides smoothly. This move improves coordination and promotes relaxation.

Balance focused Practice single whip movement The single whip movement emphasizes balance and coordination. You start off standing with your feet together, then step out to one side while extending one arm forward at shoulder height, and bending the other arm behind you like a whip's handle. This particular move is designed to improve your balance and concentration.