Skyward stories: High-flying aviation tales you should read

By Anujj Trehaan 05:44 pm Jul 05, 202405:44 pm

What's the story Aviation has always fascinated minds, young and old, with the allure of the skies and the mystery of flight. For children especially, stories set against the backdrop of aviation can spark imagination, inspire dreams of adventure, and instill a love for exploration. This article curates a selection of high-flying tales that are perfect for young readers eager to embark on aerial adventures.

Book 1

'The Little Prince'

The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery is a captivating tale that delves into friendship, love, and human nature. It follows a young prince's interplanetary journey, offering insights that go beyond imagination. The story is enriched by an aviator narrator, blending aviation intrigue with timeless themes, making it an essential read for children fascinated by the vast skies.

Book 2

'Skyward: The Story of Female Pilots in WWII'

Skyward: The Story of Female Pilots in WWII by Sally Deng introduces young readers to female pilots' roles during World War II. Beautifully illustrated, it tells of three diverse women becoming pilots in the war effort. This empowering book highlights courage, determination, and pursuing dreams against odds, making it a vital read for kids interested in aviation and history.

Book 3

'Astro Girl'

Astro Girl by Ken Wilson-Max tells of Astrid, a girl aiming to be an astronaut. It explores daily life in space and achieving dreams through her story. This picture book blends space travel with real science, educating and entertaining kids interested in aviation and space. It's a perfect mix for young explorers eager to learn about the cosmos.

Book 4

'Goggles!'

Goggles! by Ezra Jack Keats explores adventure through two boys who find goggles. Their discovery leads to a journey against bullies and obstacles, emphasizing exploration, bravery, and camaraderie. Not directly about aviation, it still captures the spirit of high-flying tales, making it relevant for young aviators. This story showcases the essence of adventure that aviation tales often embody, through a simple yet profound narrative.