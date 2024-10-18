Summarize Simplifying... In short Rihanna's streetwear style is all about oversized hoodies with unique designs, statement sneakers, and bold, chunky jewelry.

Bucket hats and oversized sunglasses add a retro touch and sophistication to her look.

To emulate her style, pair these items with simple outfits like jeans or dresses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Streetwear essentials inspired by Rihanna

By Anujj Trehaan 11:57 am Oct 18, 202411:57 am

What's the story Rihanna, the undisputed queen of music and fashion, is always making waves with her daring, trendsetting streetwear. Her style is all about combining comfort with high-end luxury—think oversized hoodies with statement accessories. This article breaks down the essential pieces inspired by Rihanna's aesthetic, and gives you the lowdown on how to add a bit of that RiRi magic to your wardrobe.

Hoodie culture

Oversized hoodies are a must-have

Rihanna loves her oversized hoodies, which are a staple in streetwear. These aren't your average hoodies, though. Look for ones with unique designs or bold prints. For this look, go two sizes up when buying hoodies. Wear them with skinny jeans or leggings for balance.

Sneaker game

Statement sneakers elevate any outfit

A crucial part of Rihanna's streetwear look is her sneaker game. She loves designs that pop, either with a unique colorway or a collab with a luxury brand. Spending a bit on some statement sneakers can turn a basic outfit into a head-turner. Search for limited edition drops or collabs between sportswear brands and designers.

Jewelry impact

Accessorize boldly with chunky jewelry

Rihanna often elevates her street style with bold, chunky jewelry. Think big chains, hoop earrings, and layered necklaces. These statement pieces add instant glam to any outfit, even a simple tee and jeans. To get the look, start with one standout piece. Try a large pendant necklace or thick bangle bracelets.

HAT statement

Bucket hats: A nod to retro style

Bucket hats are back in a big way, and we can thank style icons like Rihanna for making us fall in love with this retro accessory all over again. Whether you choose a classic canvas or a fun print, bucket hats provide sun protection without sacrificing style. They look great with dresses or jeans.

Sunglass flair

The power of oversized sunglasses

No Rihanna-inspired outfit is complete without a pair of oversized sunglasses. Not only do they protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, but they also add a touch of sophistication to any look. Go for frames with interesting shapes or details.