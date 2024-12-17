Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your foot health and strength with these simple exercises.

Strengthen your flexor hallucis longus muscle

By Simran Jeet 12:00 pm Dec 17, 202412:00 pm

What's the story The flexor hallucis longus muscle is essential for foot and toe movement, especially during activities that require pushing off the ground, like running or jumping. Strengthening this muscle can improve balance, increase athletic performance, and prevent injuries. This article provides a selection of five effective exercises to target and strengthen the flexor hallucis longus muscle. These exercises are suitable for individuals of all fitness levels.

Toe curls

Toe curls for enhanced grip strength

Toe curls are a simple yet effective exercise for the FHL muscle. Sit with your feet flat and position a towel under your toes. Try to scrunch the towel towards you by using only your toes. Perform three sets of 10 repetitions for each foot. This exercise not only isolates and strengthens the FHL but also improves toe dexterity and grip strength, which are beneficial for overall foot health.

Toe presses

Isometric toe presses for stability

Isometric toe presses concentrate on generating tension in the FHL muscle without movement, making them perfect for beginners or those recovering from injury. Sit with your legs stretched out in front of you and push your big toe against a stationary object (think wall or heavy furniture). Maintain this pressure for five seconds before relaxing. Do this 10 times on each foot to improve muscular strength without stressing the joints.

Heel drops

Eccentric heel drops for controlled strengthening

Eccentric heel drops are done on a step or raised surface. Stand on the step with just your forefoot, heels hanging off. Lower your heels slowly below the step level, then raise them back up. Doing three sets of 12 reps will work the FHL through its full range while also strengthening your calves.

Towel stretch

Towel stretch for flexibility

Towel stretches are great for improving flexibility and strength. Sit with your legs straight, holding a towel looped around your toes. Pull the towel gently, creating a stretch along the back of your foot and leg. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat three times to enhance flexibility in the FHL muscle and surrounding tissues.

Resistance work

Resistance band exercises for progressive loading

Resistance bands provide a progressive challenge to FHL exercises by offering adjustable resistance. Anchor a band around a sturdy object and loop it around your big toe, ensuring slight tension. Flex your foot against the resistance, drawing towards you, then slowly release. Complete three sets of 10 repetitions on each foot, building FHL strength over time.