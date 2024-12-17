Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Greek fava dip by boiling yellow split peas, sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, and blending them together with lemon juice, salt, and pepper.

What's the story The vegan Greek fava dip is a healthy and delicious appetizer from Greece, prepared with yellow split peas. Characterized by its creamy texture and rich flavor, it serves as a fundamental element in Greek cuisine, typically relished with a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon. This eggless, vegetarian recipe transports the essence of the Mediterranean right to your dining table. Ready, set, cook!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this vegan Greek fava dip, gather one cup yellow split peas, two cups water, one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), three tablespoons of olive oil (plus extra for serving), juice of one lemon, salt to taste, freshly ground black pepper. For garnish, you'll need chopped parsley or capers.

Step 1

Preparing the split peas

Begin by rinsing the yellow split peas under cold water until the water runs clear. Combine them with two cups of water in a medium-sized pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce to a simmer, skimming off any foam that forms on the surface. Partially cover the pot and let it cook for approximately 25 minutes, or until the split peas are soft.

Step 2

Cooking with aromatics

While the split peas are cooking, heat three tablespoons of olive oil in a separate pan over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and saute until it becomes translucent but not browned—this should take around five minutes. Add the minced garlic to the onions in the last minute of cooking to prevent it from burning.

Step 3

Blending into dip

Once the yellow split peas are soft, drain any remaining liquid (there shouldn't be much). Transfer them to a food processor, along with the sauteed onions and garlic. Add in the lemon juice, salt, and freshly ground black pepper to taste. Blend until smooth, making sure all ingredients are well incorporated for maximum flavor.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Transfer the vegan Greek fava dip to bowls. Use a spoon to create wells in the center and drizzle some olive oil for added richness. Sprinkle with parsley or capers. Serve with warm pita or fresh veggies. This healthy and tasty dish is ideal for everyone, and it's vegetarian and eggless.