Strengthening the ethmoid bone: 5 key exercises

By Simran Jeet 03:55 pm Dec 02, 202403:55 pm

What's the story The ethmoid bone, located between the eyes and at the top of the nasal cavity, plays a crucial role in supporting the nasal structure and forming part of the eye sockets. Strengthening this bone and the surrounding muscles improves facial stability and breathing. This article details five exercises specifically designed to strengthen these areas for optimal function.

Facial yoga

Facial yoga for ethmoid health

Facial yoga exercises can tone the muscles around the ethmoid bone, improving circulation and strength. A basic exercise is to place your index fingers gently against the sides of your nose. Now, take slow, deep breaths in and out. Continue this for approximately one minute. This movement helps stimulate the area around the ethmoid bone.

Nasal breathing

Nasal resistance training

Turns out, nasal resistance training is a thing! And, it's a great way to strengthen the muscles around your nose, which also indirectly benefits the ethmoid bone. This technique involves partially closing your nostrils with your fingers and inhaling through your nose to create resistance. This action not only strengthens the nasal passages but also enhances the surrounding structures, contributing to overall nasal and facial health.

Eye health

Eye movement exercises

The ethmoid bone is also a part of the orbital structure, and you can indirectly strengthen it by improving muscle tone around it through eye movement exercises. A simple exercise can be performed by keeping your head still while looking up, down, left, right, and then diagonally to each corner without moving your head. Repeating these movements 10 times in each direction will increase blood flow around the orbits.

Tapping

Gentle tapping technique

Lightly drumming along the bridge of your nose where it meets your forehead can boost blood flow to the area, benefiting not only your skin but also potentially positively influencing the underlying ethmoid bone. Simply use your fingertips to gently tap this area for one minute each day to help strengthen the ethmoid bone.

Humming

Humming for vibrational therapy

Humming generates vibrations that resonate within your facial bones, including the ethmoid bone, potentially promoting its health by enhancing circulation in that region. By dedicating just a few minutes each day to humming your favorite melodies, you can enjoy a simple and effective exercise that not only targets your respiratory health but may also benefit your facial bones, including the ethmoid, through the power of vibrational therapy.