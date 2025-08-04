Stress and health: 5 myths debunked

Stress is an inevitable part of life, but misconceptions about its impact on health can make you worry unnecessarily. It is important to know the truth behind these myths so that you can deal with stress better. Here we debunk some of the most common myths about stress and its effect on health, and give you an insight into how stress really affects us.

Health impact Myth: Stress always causes illness While chronic stress can contribute to health issues, it does not directly cause illness in everyone. The body's response to stress varies among individuals, and many people manage stress without developing any significant health problems. It is essential to recognize that while stress can exacerbate existing conditions, it is not a guaranteed path to illness for all.

Positive stress Myth: All stress is bad Not all stress is bad; in fact, some stress can even be good. Known as eustress, this positive form of stress can motivate individuals, and improve performance in different situations. Eustress can help people deal with challenges better by increasing energy and focus. Identifying harmful and good stress is the first step toward handling it well.

Physical effects Myth: Stress only affects mental health Stress affects both mental and physical health. It can cause problems like headaches, muscle tension, fatigue, and digestive issues. Long-term exposure to high-stress levels may also increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, over time. Knowing that stress affects the whole body, helps in taking a holistic approach in managing it.

Hidden signs Myth: You can always tell when you're stressed Stress doesn't always show through apparent signs like anxiety or irritability. Sometimes it's seen subtly through changes in sleep patterns or appetite fluctuations. People may ignore these signs until they become more evident or start having a drastic effect on daily life. Knowing less obvious indicators helps you intervene sooner and have better management strategies in place.