Sundar Pichai's innovative reads for aspiring tech leaders

By Anujj Trehaan 07:19 pm Jan 02, 202507:19 pm

What's the story In the ever-evolving tech industry, keeping up with the latest trends and developing a deep understanding of leadership and innovation is key. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet Inc. (Google's parent company) is a voracious reader, and often credits his success to the books he has read. Here is a list of books recommended by Pichai that every aspiring tech leader should read.

Inspiration

'Start With Why' by Simon Sinek

Simon Sinek's Start with Why is a deep dive into the most important question any successful business or leader can ask: "Why do you do what you do?" Recommended by Sundar Pichai, this book presents a powerful case for how starting with 'why' can inspire action and create success. It highlights the power of purpose as the ultimate motivator, driving not only individual achievement but also team and organizational success.

Innovation

'The Innovator's Dilemma' by Clayton M. Christensen

Another book on Pichai's list, Clayton M. Christensen's 'The Innovator's Dilemma' sheds light on why even the most well-managed companies can fail if they don't innovate properly. It coined the term "disruptive innovation" and provides a framework for companies to predict changes in their industry. For budding tech leaders, this book serves as a roadmap for understanding and managing the fast-paced world of technological advancements and market demands.

Empowerment

'Lean In' by Sheryl Sandberg

Sheryl Sandberg's Lean In is a must-read recommended by Pichai for its strong advocacy for gender equality in the workplace. The book empowers women to assertively chase their dreams and confront societal roadblocks that stand in their way. It offers practical tips on negotiation, seeking mentorship, and crafting a fulfilling career path. This book is essential for leaders committed to creating an inclusive culture.

Culture

'How Google Works' by Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg

How Google Works offers a deep dive into the culture of innovation at Google. Written by Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg, it distills valuable lessons on strategy, decision-making, and talent management. This book serves as a blueprint for cultivating a company culture that encourages creativity and growth. It provides wisdom from ex-Google executives on fostering a thriving organizational ecosystem.