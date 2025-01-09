One of the easiest and most delicious ways to use apricot kernel oil is in homemade salad dressings.

Its light texture and subtly sweet flavor make it the perfect base for vinaigrettes.

Whisk it together with balsamic vinegar, a touch of honey, mustard, and finely chopped shallots for a vibrant dressing that will elevate any green salad.

The oil's delicate flavor enhances rather than overwhelms the fresh ingredients.