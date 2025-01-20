Kickstart your day with a stack of fluffy pumpkin pancakes.

Just blend some pumpkin puree into your batter and add a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger to get that iconic pumpkin spice taste.

These pancakes are not only scrumptious but also loaded with essential vitamins and fiber.

Drizzle a bit of maple syrup or honey on top for that perfect hint of sweetness. Yummy!