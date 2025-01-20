Try these 5 ways to use pumpkin puree
What's the story
Pumpkin puree is a secret weapon in the kitchen, turning everyday recipes into cozy meals and irresistible treats.
It's natural sweetness and velvety texture are perfect for both savory dishes and sweet treats.
Whether you're making soup or baking dessert, pumpkin puree brings a hint of fall coziness to your culinary creations, making it a year-round favorite.
Breakfast
Pumpkin pancakes for breakfast
Kickstart your day with a stack of fluffy pumpkin pancakes.
Just blend some pumpkin puree into your batter and add a dash of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger to get that iconic pumpkin spice taste.
These pancakes are not only scrumptious but also loaded with essential vitamins and fiber.
Drizzle a bit of maple syrup or honey on top for that perfect hint of sweetness. Yummy!
Soup
Savory pumpkin soup
To make a comforting dinner, transform pumpkin puree into a creamy soup.
Start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Then, stir in the pumpkin puree and vegetable broth to create a smooth base.
Season with salt, pepper, and thyme for a burst of flavor. Top with roasted pumpkin seeds or a dollop of sour cream before serving.
Baking
Baking pumpkin bread
Pumpkin bread is a moist, delicious, and shareable treat.
Simply mix pumpkin puree with flour, sugar, baking soda, and warming spices like cinnamon and nutmeg to form the batter.
Transfer to a loaf pan and bake until golden brown.
Enjoy this bread on its own or elevate it with a layer of cream cheese frosting for extra indulgence.
Pasta sauce
Creamy pumpkin pasta sauce
Looking to switch up your regular pasta night? Try this: Creamy pumpkin pasta sauce.
Start by sauteing garlic in butter, then stir in the pumpkin puree and some heavy cream (or coconut milk for a lighter option).
Season it to your liking, then toss it with your favorite cooked pasta—we recommend penne or fettuccine—and top it all off with a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese.
Smoothie
Refreshing pumpkin smoothie
A pumpkin smoothie is a delicious way to experience this ingredient at its most invigorating.
Simply combine the pumpkin puree, banana for added sweetness and creaminess, milk (dairy or plant-based), honey to taste, and a handful of ice cubes in a blender. Blend until everything is smooth and well-combined.
For added depth of flavor, consider including a dash of vanilla extract or a sprinkle of cinnamon powder before blending. Enjoy!