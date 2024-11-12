Summarize Simplifying... In short Taika Waititi, known for his unique blend of humor and emotion in films like 'Boy', draws inspiration from a variety of sources.

Taika Waititi's eclectic favorites in film and literature

By Simran Jeet 11:20 am Nov 12, 2024

What's the story Taika Waititi, the New Zealand filmmaker, is renowned for his unique storytelling and visual flair. He has frequently cited a wide range of influences, from iconic films to seminal books. These elements have not only shaped his directorial approach but also significantly influenced his worldview. This article explores Waititi's most cherished films and books, offering a glimpse into the creative undercurrents that fuel his groundbreaking work.

'Boy'

Taika Waititi's Boy is set in 1984 New Zealand and focuses on the titular 11-year-old boy who meets his estranged father. This film showcases Waititi's unique ability to combine humor with deep emotional themes, transforming personal experiences into narratives that resonate with everyone. It highlights his talent for taking the personal and making it universal, a skill he has honed throughout his career.

'Whale Rider'

Taika Waititi frequently cites Whale Rider, directed by Niki Caro, as a major influence. Set in New Zealand like his own work, this film delves into Maori culture, following a young girl who dreams of becoming her tribe's chief. It tackles themes of resilience, tradition, and gender norms, while also highlighting the importance of indigenous stories on screen. For Waititi, it's a "huge" cultural representation.

The influence of Roald Dahl's books

Waititi has often praised Roald Dahl for his unique blend of whimsicality and depth. He even directed an adaptation of Dahl's The BFG. Dahl's knack for creating stories that appeal to the child in everyone has greatly influenced Waititi's filmmaking and storytelling style. The fantastical realities Dahl conjures possess a certain magic that echoes in Waititi's work.

'Jojo Rabbit'

In Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi masterfully adapts Christine Leunens' Caging Skies. This World War II satire, viewed through the lens of a young German boy discovering his mother is sheltering a Jewish girl, weaves humor into the fabric of its serious subject matter. It encourages us to find humanity amidst the madness and condemns prejudice, all while using laughter as its secret weapon.

'Casablanca'

Taika Waititi loves Casablanca for its perfect blend of romance, drama, and wit, and aspires to achieve that balance in his work. Directed by Michael Curtiz in 1942, this classic film's love-conquers-all theme amidst war and moral ambiguity continues to captivate. For Waititi, Casablanca proves that great storytelling stands the test of time.