This dish is a flavorful and visually appealing showcase of vegetarian cuisine.

Cook Thai green curry avocado bowls: A step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:32 pm Jul 29, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Thai green curry avocado bowls blend the rich flavors of Thai green curry with creamy avocados, offering a nutritious vegetarian option. This dish, hailing from Thailand, puts a modern spin on traditional Thai cuisine by adding avocados for extra flavor and texture. Ideal for those seeking a healthy yet satisfying meal, this recipe is sure to please your palate. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, you need one tablespoon of olive oil, two minced garlic cloves, one small chopped onion, one sliced bell pepper, 200 grams cubed firm tofu, two tablespoons green curry paste, 400 milliliters of coconut milk, optional teaspoon sugar, salt to taste, two halved ripe avocados, juice of one lime, and fresh cilantro for garnish. Serve with cooked rice or quinoa.

Step 1

Prepare the vegetables and tofu

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add minced garlic and chopped onion, sauteing until they become translucent. Introduce sliced bell pepper and cubed tofu to the pan. Stir frequently and cook until the tofu turns golden brown on all sides. This important step builds a flavor foundation and ensures that each ingredient will be perfectly cooked in the final dish.

Step 2

Create the green curry sauce

Once the tofu is golden and vegetables are tender, add two tablespoons of green curry paste. Cook with the vegetables for two minutes to release its aromatic flavors. Then, pour in coconut milk and add sugar if using; season with salt to taste. Let it simmer gently for about 10 minutes or until slightly thickened, allowing the flavors to meld together beautifully.

Step 3

Assemble your avocado bowls

As the green curry sauce simmers gently, start preparing your avocado bowls. Carefully halve them lengthwise and remove their pits, taking care not to break their shape too much, as they will soon hold our delicious filling. To prevent browning, squeeze some lime juice over each avocado half. These steps ensure your avocado bowls are ready to be filled with the flavorful curry mixture.

Step 4

Serve with love

To serve, scoop cooked rice or quinoa into each avocado half, then top with the Thai green curry mixture, ensuring a mix of veggies and tofu in each. Garnish with cilantro leaves and serve immediately while warm. This recipe combines simple ingredients innovatively for a dish that's visually appealing and flavorful, showcasing vegetarian cooking's delicious potential without compromise.