Return tempeh to the pan, add Thai basil leaves, adjust salt, and serve this vegetarian delight with rice or noodles for a taste of Thailand at home.

Prepare Thai green curry with tempeh with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 01:48 pm Jul 24, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Thai green curry, a staple in Thai cuisine, is known for its aromatic blend of herbs and spices. Originating from Thailand, this dish has gained popularity worldwide for its rich flavors and versatility in accommodating various dietary preferences. Traditionally made with meat, our version swaps it out for tempeh, making it a perfect vegetarian and eggless option. Let's get cooking.

Gather seven ounces of tempeh, 13 and one-half ounces of coconut milk, and two tablespoons of vegetarian green curry paste. Include one tablespoon each of soy sauce and sugar (or your choice of sweetener), a handful of Thai basil leaves, and one cup mixed vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, peas). Also needed are two tablespoons vegetable oil and salt to taste.

Preparing the tempeh

Begin by heating a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the tempeh cubes, ensuring they're well-spaced. Fry them, turning occasionally, until they achieve a golden-brown color on all sides, which should take about five to seven minutes. Once they're evenly browned and crispy, remove the tempeh from the pan and set it aside for later inclusion in the dish.

Making the curry base

In the same pan, add another tablespoon of vegetable oil and the green curry paste. Fry for two minutes until it becomes fragrant. Then, slowly pour in the coconut milk, stirring continuously to ensure the curry paste fully integrates with the milk. Carefully bring this mixture to a gentle simmer, allowing the flavors to blend smoothly together for a cohesive curry base.

Adding flavor and vegetables

To the simmering curry base, add soy sauce and sugar, stirring until both are fully dissolved. Then introduce mixed vegetables to the pan, cooking them for about eight minutes. Aim for the vegetables to be tender yet crisp, ensuring they add both flavor and texture to the curry. This step is crucial for achieving the perfect balance in your Thai green curry.

Combining ingredients and final touches

Return the fried tempeh to the pan with Thai basil leaves. Stir gently, letting it simmer for two minutes for flavors to blend. Taste and adjust salt as needed. This vegetarian Thai green curry with tempeh is ready to serve with steamed rice or noodles, offering a fulfilling meal that brings a taste of Thailand to your table, catering to dietary preferences.