Whip up a Thai mango sticky rice dessert at home with simple ingredients like glutinous rice, ripe mangoes, coconut milk, sugar, salt, and sesame seeds or mung beans.

Start by steaming the soaked rice, then create a sweet coconut sauce to mix in, allowing the rice to absorb the flavors.

Serve the sticky rice with sliced mangoes, a drizzle of leftover coconut sauce, and a sprinkle of toasted sesame seeds or mung beans for a crunchy finish.

Recipe-o'-clock: Make Thai mango sticky rice dessert at home

By Anujj Trehaan 01:33 pm Jul 11, 202401:33 pm

What's the story Thai mango sticky rice, or khao niew mamuang, is a beloved Thai dessert. It features ripe mangoes and sticky rice topped with coconut sauce. This dish, a staple during mango season, is known for its simplicity and rich flavor. More than just food, it offers a taste of Thai culture. Let's start cooking this exquisite blend of sweetness and texture.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delightful dessert, gather one cup of glutinous (sticky) rice, soaked in water for at least an hour, two ripe mangoes, one cup of coconut milk, one-fourth cup of sugar, one-half teaspoon of salt, and one tablespoon of toasted sesame seeds or mung beans for garnish. These ingredients are readily available and combine to create a dish that's both exotic and comforting.

Step 1

Preparing the sticky rice

Drain the soaked sticky rice and steam it. You can use a traditional bamboo steamer or a modern steaker. Spread the rice on a cheesecloth or clean kitchen towel inside the steamer basket. Cover and steam over boiling water for 20-25 minutes or until tender but still chewy. Ensure that the water does not touch the rice while steaming.

Step 2

Making coconut sauce

While your rice is cooking, start preparing the coconut sauce. In a saucepan, mix together one cup of coconut milk, one-fourth cup of sugar, and a half teaspoon of salt. Warm this mixture over low heat, stirring until the sugar has fully dissolved. There's no need to bring it to a boil; just ensure it's warm enough for the ingredients to blend seamlessly.

Step 3

Combining rice with sauce

Once your sticky rice is cooked and still hot, transfer it to a bowl. Pour three-fourths of your warm coconut sauce over it. Stir gently to mix well. Let it sit for about 30 minutes, allowing the rice to absorb the flavors from the coconut sauce thoroughly. This step ensures the rice is perfectly flavored and moistened by the sauce.

Step 4

Serving your dish

Peel and slice ripe mangoes thinly. Arrange sticky rice on a plate, surround it with mango slices attractively. Drizzle the remaining coconut sauce over the top, enhancing flavors. Sprinkle toasted sesame seeds or mung beans on top for crunch. This dish brings a taste of Thailand's culinary richness to your kitchen, combining simple ingredients into something truly special.