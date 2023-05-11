Lifestyle

The weird science of lucid dreaming explained

Welcome to a world where imagination and reality intertwine

Ever wondered if you could control your dreams? Welcome to the mysterious world of lucid dreaming, where you can become aware and take charge of your dream adventures. It is like having a remote control for your imagination. Keep reading as we explore this dreamy world, where you are like an architect, able to design and manipulate every single fantastic part of your dreams.

What is lucid dreaming?

Lucid dreaming is when you realize that you are dreaming while you are asleep. In these dreams, you know that the things happening in your mind aren't actually happening in real life. But here is the interesting part: the dream feels so clear and lifelike, almost like it is real. What is even more exciting is that you can sometimes control what happens next.

How often does it occur?

We don't know for sure how many people have lucid dreams, but a 2017 study suggested that around 51% of people have experienced a lucid dream at least once in their life. Moreover, around 20% of people have lucid dreams fairly often, like once a month. Interestingly, lucid dreams are more common when we are kids and become less frequent as we grow up.

When does it happen, and what is the experience like?

Lucid dreaming, like most dreams, usually occurs during a specific sleep phase called rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. Some people have it spontaneously, while others learn techniques to have lucid dreams. The level of control over the dream also varies. Some may wake up right after realizing they are dreaming, while others can actively control their actions or influence their dream.

Can our personalities influence how often we have lucid dreams?

Researchers explored whether our personalities impact the frequency of lucid dreams. The results were fascinating. If you are open to new experiences and like trying new things, you are more likely to have lucid dreams. However, being agreeable doesn't seem to make a difference. Also, if you tend to worry a lot or feel more anxious, you might have lucid dreams more often.

Your diet can influence the chances of having lucid dreams

The same study mentioned earlier found that diet too affects whether a person is likely to experience lucid dreams. If you have low levels of certain vitamins, you might not remember your dreams well or have lucid dreams at all. However, taking vitamin B-6 supplements can help you remember more dreams, and that can actually increase your chances of having lucid dreams too.

Meditation too affects your chances of having lucid dreams

Another study from 2015 discovered that meditation can affect lucid dreaming. The study revealed that individuals who had been practicing meditation for a long time tended to have more lucid dreams. The researchers explain that this connection makes sense because one of the main techniques in lucid dream practice involves being aware of your consciousness. Here's how you can embrace meditation.

What goes on in the brain when lucid dreams happen?

Researchers found that when you are having a lucid dream, specific parts of your brain become more active. These include areas like the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex, frontopolar prefrontal cortex, precuneus, inferior parietal lobules, and supramarginal gyrus. These brain regions are responsible for important thinking skills like paying attention, remembering things, making plans, and being aware of yourself.

You can train your mind to experience it deliberately

Lucid dreaming often occurs naturally, but you can also train your mind to experience it deliberately. Various methods exist for cultivating lucid dreams, such as wake-initiated lucid dreaming (WILD), reality testing, wake back to bed (WBTB), mnemonic induction of lucid dreams (MILD), and keeping a dream journal. These techniques are designed to help you regain or maintain consciousness as you enter REM sleep.

Here's how to lucid dream by maintaining a dream journal

Create a dream-friendly bedroom ambiance. Obsess yourself in thoughts of lucid dreaming throughout the day. Keep a dream journal and jot down your dreams upon waking. Train your mind to recognize dream signs and perform reality checks regularly. Set a nighttime alarm, wake up with your eyes closed, and go back to sleep with the intention of lucid dreaming. Keep practicing, and you'll excel.