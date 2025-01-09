What's the story

Boat festivals in India and Japan are colorful, pulsating spectacles that attract visitors from all corners of the world.

These celebrations, steeped in the ancient traditions of their respective nations, offer a fascinating fusion of history, spirituality, and communal harmony.

From the adrenaline-fueled excitement of boat races to the intricate artistry of lantern-lit floats, these festivals serve as a vibrant reflection of India and Japan's cultural hearts.