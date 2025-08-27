Trail running v/s Nordic walking: Which keeps you fitter?

Trail running and Nordic walking are two of the most popular outdoor activities that promise cardiovascular benefits. While both exercises work on different muscle groups, they also provide unique experiences for fitness enthusiasts. While trail running is known for its high-intensity nature, Nordic walking involves the use of poles to up the ante. Here's how they differ to help you pick the best for your heart.

#1 Intensity and calorie burn Trail running is also often seen as a more intense workout than Nordic walking, owing to its faster pace and varied terrain. The intensity translates into a higher calorie burn, making trail running an excellent option for those looking to lose weight or improve their endurance levels. Trail runners can burn anywhere from 600 to 900 calories per hour on average (depending on speed, terrain difficulty).

#2 Muscle engagement differences Nordic walking incorporates poles, which activates both upper and lower body muscles in a more balanced manner than trail running. This full-body exercise contributes to strength building as well as enhancing balance and coordination. Nordic walking with poles can boost energy expenditure by as much as 46% when compared to normal walking without poles.

#3 Impact on joints Trail running can be harder on your joints due to the uneven terrain you may encounter during your runs. If not done with the right technique or footwear, this may lead to injuries as well. Nordic walking, on the other hand, is a low-impact option that minimizes stress on your joints while still giving you a good cardiovascular workout.