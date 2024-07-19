In short Simplifying... In short Whip up Turkish vegan manti dumplings with a simple dough and a flavorful filling of spinach, carrot, onion, garlic, cumin, and paprika.

After resting the dough, roll it out, fill it, fold it, and boil until they float.

Serve these plant-based delights hot, topped with tomato sauce and vegan yogurt for a savory treat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Try this Turkish vegan manti dumplings recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 07:41 pm Jul 19, 202407:41 pm

What's the story Turkish manti dumplings, a beloved dish from Turkey traditionally filled with meat, are the focus of this tutorial. Here, we guide you through making a vegan version, ensuring everyone can enjoy their exquisite taste without using animal products. This adaptation not only showcases the versatility of Turkish cuisine but also caters to the increasing demand for plant-based options. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan manti dumplings, you'll need two cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of salt, and half a cup of water for the dough. The filling requires one cup finely chopped spinach, half a cup of grated carrot, one finely chopped onion, two minced garlic cloves, and one teaspoon each of cumin and paprika. Season with salt. For serving: use tomato sauce and vegan yogurt.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by preparing the dough. In a large bowl, mix two cups of all-purpose flour with one teaspoon of salt. Slowly add half a cup of water, kneading to form a smooth dough. Adjust with more flour or water if it's too dry or sticky. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Step 2

Make the filling

While the dough rests, prepare your filling. In a pan over medium heat, saute one finely chopped onion and two minced garlic cloves until soft and aromatic. Add in one cup of finely chopped spinach and a half-cup of grated carrot, seasoning with one teaspoon each of cumin and paprika. Cook until the vegetables are tender, then adjust the taste with salt.

Step 3

Assemble dumplings

After your dough has rested, divide it into small portions and roll each out into thin circles on a floured surface. Place about a teaspoonful of filling in the center of each circle, then fold them into your desired shape (traditionally square or crescent). Ensure that edges are sealed tightly to prevent any filling from leaking out during cooking.

Step 4

Cook dumplings

Boil a large pot of lightly salted water over high heat. Gently add the dumplings in batches, avoiding overcrowding. Cook for three to five minutes or until they float, indicating they're done. Serve hot, topped with tomato sauce and vegan yogurt. This recipe offers traditional Turkish flavors in a plant-based form, allowing you to enjoy these savory treats without animal products.