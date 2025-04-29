What's the story

Italy, famous for its delectable cuisine, has so many seaside getaways that are perfect for foodies looking for something unique.

Away from the crowded tourist traps, these gems allow you to gorge on the real Italian fare while taking in the stunning sea views.

From sleepy fishing villages to tranquil coastal towns, each of these places guarantees an unforgettable culinary experience showcasing local produce and age-old recipes.