Underwater bioluminescence is one of nature's most mesmerizing wonders, where living beings appear to glow.

The phenomenon is witnessed across the globe, providing an insight into the magnificence of sea life.

The glowing plankton, luminous jellyfish, etc., are not just stunning to look at but also play an important role in the ecosystem.

Here, we take a look at five magical global phenomena of underwater bioluminescence.