Magical marine glow: Where to witness the ocean light up
What's the story
Underwater bioluminescence is one of nature's most mesmerizing wonders, where living beings appear to glow.
The phenomenon is witnessed across the globe, providing an insight into the magnificence of sea life.
The glowing plankton, luminous jellyfish, etc., are not just stunning to look at but also play an important role in the ecosystem.
Here, we take a look at five magical global phenomena of underwater bioluminescence.
Maldives magic
Glowing plankton in Vaadhoo Island
Vaadhoo Island of Maldives has gained fame for its glowing beaches, where bioluminescent plankton light up the shores.
These tiny organisms illuminate when disturbed by waves or footsteps, forming a starry shoreline effect.
However, the phenomenon is best seen on new moon nights, making it more visible.
It attracts tourists from across the globe, hoping to experience this natural wonder in person.
Japan's glow
Luminous jellyfish in Toyama Bay
Toyama Bay, Japan is where millions of firefly squid light up the waters with their radiant blue glow during spring.
The tiny creatures swim to shallow waters to spawn, making for a stunning sight, visible from boats and shores alike.
The phenomenon attracts thousands of tourists who want to witness this rare sight and discover the unique lifecycle of these incredible sea creatures.
Caribbean lights
Bioluminescent bays in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico has a number of bioluminescent bays, such as Mosquito Bay and Laguna Grande, where dinoflagellates emit a bright blue-green color when disturbed.
Kayaking in these waters at night will be an experience of a lifetime as every stroke of your paddle creates a trail of sparkling light in its wake.
Conservation is key here as environmental threats could make this natural wonder disappear over time.
Australia's shine
Glowing waters of Gippsland Lakes
The Gippsland Lakes in Australia are sometimes spectacularly bioluminescent, thanks to Noctiluca scintillans algae blooms.
Under favorable conditions, these algae produce an other-worldly glow across the surface of lakes at nightfall—a view loved by the locals and tourists alike who take to boats or shores to stroll under starlit skies.
New South Wales wonder
Sparkling shores of Jervis Bay
Jervis Bay's beaches sometimes sparkle with lights, courtesy bioluminescent microorganisms in the water.
The phenomenon, especially after warm spells followed by rainfall, triggers algal blooms responsible for the stunning display. Seen along sandy stretches post-dusk, it mainly draws nature enthusiasts for photography sessions.
Amidst tranquil surroundings offered here year-round, come what may, no matter the seasonality involved.
This natural spectacle is a beloved event, deeply admired and profoundly appreciated by all who witness it.