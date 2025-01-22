Rozata is a custard pudding that hails from the Dubrovnik region.

This heavenly delight, reminiscent of flan, is elevated by a gentle caramel sauce and the secret whisper of rose liqueur that sets it apart.

Not just a historical signature of Dubrovnik's culinary artistry, Rozata remains a beloved choice for locals and visitors.

Priced around $4, it is an inexpensive way to experience the essence of Croatian tradition.