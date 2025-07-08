Hidden gems: Unexplored coastal towns in France

While France has some of the world's most iconic cities and landmarks, it's the coastal towns that have a different kind of charm. Away from the crowded tourist destinations, these towns offer the most unique experiences and adventures. From tranquil beaches to quaint local culture, these destinations are ideal for an off-the-beaten-path adventure. Here are some lesser-known French coastal towns that promise a memorable journey.

Collioure Discovering the charm of Collioure Located near the Spanish border, Collioure is famous for its art scene and stunning landscapes. Its colorful buildings and Chateau Royal de Collioure are simply fascinating. Tourists roam around art galleries and enjoy walks by the coast. The combination of French and Catalan cultures makes it even more charming.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz Exploring Saint-Jean-de-Luz's rich heritage Located in southwestern France, Saint-Jean-de-Luz is known for its rich maritime heritage with its traditional Basque architecture and lively fishing port. The town is also famous for its beautiful beaches and markets. You can easily stroll through cobblestone streets lined with quaint shops or lay back on sandy shores while enjoying views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Île de Ré Embracing nature in Ile de Re Ile de Re is an island off France's west coast, famous for its natural beauty and calm. With over 100 kilometers of cycling paths, it's the perfect place to explore on a bike. The island features salt marshes, vineyards, and pretty villages like Ars-en-Re with its signature whitewashed houses decorated with hollyhocks.