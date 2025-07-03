Fun things to do in Taiwan
Taiwan isn't just about the vibrant city of Taipei, it's also about the cultural experiences you can have in the island. From ancient crafts to colorful festivals, the island is a gold mine for those looking to explore its culture more. Here are some aspects of Taiwanese culture that you can experience in a week-long trip across the island.
Craftsmanship
Discovering traditional crafts
Taiwan is also famous for its traditional crafts such as pottery and bamboo weaving. In Yingge, you can explore pottery workshops where artisans showcase their skills in creating intricate designs. Likewise, Sanyi is known for wood carving, giving an opportunity to witness craftsmen at work. These experiences give you an insight into the meticulous craftsmanship that has been passed down from generations.
Festivities
Experiencing local festivals
Taiwan is known to host a number of festivals throughout the year, highlighting its cultural diversity. The Lantern Festival in Pingxi is especially famous as thousands of lanterns are released in the sky. Another prominent event is the Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place in different parts of Taiwan. These festivals give a sneak peek into local traditions and community spirit.
Heritage
Exploring Indigenous culture
The indigenous tribes of Taiwan have a rich culture and you can explore it by visiting tribal villages like Wulai or Alishan. Here you can learn about traditional music, dance, and crafts specific to every tribe. Interacting with the indigenous community will give you an insight into their history and way of life.
Tea experience
Tasting Taiwanese tea culture
Tea culture is an inseparable part of Taiwanese life, with tea plantations dotting areas like Nantou and Alishan. Here, you can take tours to learn about how tea is made, right from picking leaves to brewing them. Along the way, you can sample different varieties too.
History
Visiting historical sites
Taiwan's historical sites give a peek into its past with Dutch forts like Fort Zeelandia in Tainan City, centuries ago in colonial times. In addition, Japanese architecture is spread across cities such as Jiufen, with narrow streets of old buildings from a bygone era. This gives context on how these elements shaped modern-day society today.