Fun things to do in Taiwan

Taiwan isn't just about the vibrant city of Taipei, it's also about the cultural experiences you can have in the island. From ancient crafts to colorful festivals, the island is a gold mine for those looking to explore its culture more. Here are some aspects of Taiwanese culture that you can experience in a week-long trip across the island.

Craftsmanship Discovering traditional crafts Taiwan is also famous for its traditional crafts such as pottery and bamboo weaving. In Yingge, you can explore pottery workshops where artisans showcase their skills in creating intricate designs. Likewise, Sanyi is known for wood carving, giving an opportunity to witness craftsmen at work. These experiences give you an insight into the meticulous craftsmanship that has been passed down from generations.

Festivities Experiencing local festivals Taiwan is known to host a number of festivals throughout the year, highlighting its cultural diversity. The Lantern Festival in Pingxi is especially famous as thousands of lanterns are released in the sky. Another prominent event is the Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place in different parts of Taiwan. These festivals give a sneak peek into local traditions and community spirit.

Heritage Exploring Indigenous culture The indigenous tribes of Taiwan have a rich culture and you can explore it by visiting tribal villages like Wulai or Alishan. Here you can learn about traditional music, dance, and crafts specific to every tribe. Interacting with the indigenous community will give you an insight into their history and way of life.

Tea experience Tasting Taiwanese tea culture Tea culture is an inseparable part of Taiwanese life, with tea plantations dotting areas like Nantou and Alishan. Here, you can take tours to learn about how tea is made, right from picking leaves to brewing them. Along the way, you can sample different varieties too.