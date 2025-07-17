Jackfruit seed recipes you need to try

Jackfruit seeds, which are mostly thrown away as waste, are a treasure trove of culinary potential. Not only are these seeds nutritious, but also versatile enough to be used in various dishes that can surprise and delight your palate. From savory snacks to hearty meals, jackfruit seeds can be turned into delicious recipes that are both economical and easy to prepare. Here are 5 unexpected ways to use jackfruit seeds in your cooking repertoire.

Flavorful spice Spicy jackfruit seed curry Transform jackfruit seeds into a spicy curry by boiling them till tender. Then, saute with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads. It offers a rich source of protein. The earthy flavor of the seeds complements the spices beautifully. It makes an excellent choice for those looking to explore plant-based meal options.

Crunchy delight Crispy jackfruit seed fritters For a crunchy snack/appetizer, you can try fritters made with jackfruit seeds. Boil the seeds until soft, mash them with herbs like cilantro and mint, add chickpea flour to bind them, and season with salt and pepper. Shape the mixture into small patties and fry till they turn golden brown. These fritters go perfectly with chutney or yogurt sauce for dipping.

Smooth comfort Creamy jackfruit seed soup Make a creamy soup by blending boiled jackfruit seeds with vegetable broth until smooth. Add coconut milk for creaminess, along with ginger and garlic for depth of flavor. Simmer gently before serving hot as an appetizer or light meal option. Not only is this soup comforting, but it's also packed with nutrients from both the seeds and coconut milk.