Most scenic eco-friendly retreats in Cambodia: A list 

Cambodia , with its rich history and stunning landscapes, is also home to a growing number of eco-friendly retreats. These havens provide mindful travelers the opportunity to connect with nature while minimizing their environmental impact. From lush jungles to serene beaches, these retreats offer unique experiences, with a focus on sustainability and community involvement. Seeking tranquility or adventure, Cambodia's eco-retreats promise an unforgettable journey into the heart of nature.

Cardamom Retreats Jungle hideaways in the Cardamom Mountains Tucked away in the dense forests of the Cardamom Mountains are some jungle hideaways that keep ecology at the heart of things. These retreats often leverage solar power and rainwater harvesting systems to minimize their carbon footprint. Guests can join guided treks through the forest, discovering local flora and fauna from expert guides. The emphasis on sustainable living makes sure that tourists leave with a greater love for Cambodia's natural beauty.

Mekong Retreats Riverside escapes along the Mekong The banks of the Mekong River are lined with many eco-friendly lodges that provide a serene escape from city life. These riverside hideouts often use local materials to blend traditional Khmer architecture with modern comforts. From kayaking to bird watching, the lodges allow you to enjoy the surrounding environment the responsible way. By employing locals and fair trade practices, they also help the region grow.

Koh Rong Retreats Coastal sanctuaries on Koh Rong Island Known for its pristine beaches and crystal clear waters, Koh Rong Island is a perfect destination for eco-conscious travelers looking for coastal sanctanctuaries. Most resorts here have waste reduction programs and encourage guests to participate in marine conservation efforts. From snorkeling trips led by experienced guides to educating guests about coral reef ecosystems, everything is done to ensure minimum disturbance to marine life.