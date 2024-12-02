Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Armenian gata pastry with a few simple steps.

What's the story The Armenian gata pastry, a deliciously sweet and flaky dessert, hails from the heart of Armenia. This buttery and eggy delight has long been a cornerstone of celebrations and daily life. Our vegan take on the classic ensures no one misses out on the fun. Let's get cooking and enjoy this vegan delight.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan Armenian gata pastry, you'll need the following ingredients: two cups of all-purpose flour, one teaspoon of baking powder, half a teaspoon of salt, three-quarters cup of solid coconut oil, half a cup of sugar (plus two tablespoons for the filling), one cup of almond milk, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and half a cup of ground walnuts.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by combining the all-purpose flour, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl. Add the solid coconut oil and, using your fingers or a pastry cutter, incorporate it into the dry ingredients until the mixture takes on the texture of coarse crumbs. This step is key to creating the flaky texture that defines gata pastry.

Step 2

Make the filling

In a separate bowl, mix half a cup of sugar with the ground walnuts to create the filling. This combination of sugar and walnuts serves as the sweet heart of our pastry. During baking, the sugar caramelizes, creating a deep flavor that is both unique and delicious. This step guarantees our vegan Armenian gata pastry retains its authentic flavor while being completely plant-based, providing a delicious treat without any compromises.

Step 3

Assemble and bake

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (around 175 degrees Celsius). Roll out your dough on a lightly floured surface into a rectangle approximately a quarter-inch thick. Evenly spread the walnut-sugar mixture across the dough. Tightly roll it up from one long side to create a log. Slice it into two-inch-thick pieces and arrange them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 4

Final touches

Brush each piece with almond milk and sprinkle with the remaining sugar. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes until golden. The almond milk gives them a beautiful shine and color. Let them cool slightly before serving, maintaining the vegan Armenian gata pastry's traditional warmth. Enjoy this delicacy with tea or coffee at any time of the day.