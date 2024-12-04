Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Armenian tolma with this simple recipe.

What's the story Tolma is a beloved Armenian dish featuring grape leaves stuffed with a flavorful grain and herb filling. This vegan recipe ensures no animal products are used. Hailing from the ancient traditions of Armenia, this dish has been the heart of celebrations for centuries. Its rich cultural history and delicious taste make it a must-try culinary experience. Time to don the chef's hat!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Armenian tolma, you'll need a jar of grape leaves (about 40 leaves), along with two cups of cooked quinoa or rice as the base grain. Prepare one large onion, finely chopped, and mix it with three tablespoons of olive oil. Add half a cup each of fresh parsley and dill, both finely chopped, along with two tablespoons of tomato paste for flavor. Season the mixture with one teaspoon of paprika, salt, and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the filling

Start by preparing the filling. In a large bowl, add two cups of cooked quinoa or rice, finely chopped onion, chopped fresh parsley, chopped fresh dill, tomato paste, sweet paprika, and season with salt and pepper. Mix everything well until it's fully combined. The mixture should be moist but not wet, so it holds together nicely for wrapping.

Step 2

Ready the grape leaves

Gently remove the grape leaves from the jar and rinse them under cold water to get rid of any brine or preservatives. Pat them dry with paper towels, but be gentle so you don't tear them. Use scissors or a sharp knife to trim away any large leaves or tough stems, making sure they're all nice and ready for wrapping.

Step 3

Wrap the tolmas

Place a grape leaf on a flat surface with the shiny side down. Put about two tablespoons of filling near the stem end. Fold in the sides over the filling, then roll up tightly from stem to tip (like a burrito), making sure it's secure but not too tight. Remember, they'll expand a bit when cooked.

Step 4

Cook your tolmas

Once all your tolmas are wrapped, arrange them seam side down in a large pot over medium heat, packing them tightly against each other to prevent unrolling during cooking. Add enough water just to cover the tolma, bring this to a boil, then reduce heat, cover, and simmer for about 40 minutes until they are tender. Serve hot, garnished with lemon slices on top. Enjoy your vegan Armenian tolma!