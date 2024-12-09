Refer to this guide

Vegan Cornish seaweed broth tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 01:15 pm Dec 09, 202401:15 pm

What's the story The vegan Cornish seaweed broth is a healthy and delicious delicacy hailing from the beautiful coastlines of Cornwall, UK. Traditionally prepared with native seaweeds, this historic broth has been veganized over generations. Not only is it mineral-rich, but it also captures the very soul of the sea. Gaining popularity among health enthusiasts and vegans alike, this dish proves that eating sustainably can be tasty too. Bon Appetit!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this nutritious broth, gather two cups of mixed dried seaweeds (like kelp, dulse, and nori), one large onion finely diced, two cloves of minced garlic, three medium sliced carrots, two stalks of celery sliced, one bay leaf, eight cups of vegetable stock or water, one tablespoon of soy sauce (make sure it's gluten-free if needed), and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the seaweed

Start by rinsing the dried seaweeds under cold water to get rid of any sand or unwanted stuff. Soak them in warm water for roughly 20 minutes until they become soft. After soaking, drain the seaweeds and cut them into bite-sized pieces if they are too big. This step is important for making sure your broth is smooth and the seaweeds are tender.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat, then add the chopped onion. Saute until translucent, then add minced garlic. Cook for another minute until fragrant, then add sliced carrots and celery to the pot. Stir occasionally for about five minutes or until vegetables start to soften slightly.

Step 3

Simmering the broth

Add the soaked seaweed to your pot along with eight cups of vegetable stock or water. Toss in a bay leaf for that extra layer of flavor, then bring it all to a boil. Once it's bubbling away, turn the heat down to low and let it all simmer uncovered for about 30 minutes. This helps all those delicious flavors come together.

Step 4

Final touches

After simmering, remove from heat and stir in one tablespoon of soy sauce, which adds depth to the broth. Then, season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot. This vegan Cornish seaweed broth, packed with nutrients, is perfect for any meal, providing warmth and lightness during the chilly season.