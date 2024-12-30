Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Costa Rican chayote squash dish by first peeling and dicing the squash, then sautéing it with onion, garlic, and red bell pepper in olive oil.

Add cumin, salt, pepper, and corn kernels, letting it simmer until tender.

Serve warm, garnished with fresh cilantro for a vibrant, flavorful meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Vegan Costa Rican chayote squash tutorial

By Anujj Trehaan 12:26 pm Dec 30, 202412:26 pm

What's the story The vegan Costa Rican chayote squash is a delicious way to discover chayote, a unique vegetable native to Central America. Originating from Costa Rican culinary traditions, this recipe is healthy and vegan-friendly, making it a great choice for anyone looking to expand their repertoire of international vegan dishes. So, time to wear the chef's hat.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this delicious recipe, you will need one large chayote squash, two tablespoons of olive oil, one medium onion, two cloves of garlic, one red bell pepper, half a cup of corn kernels (fresh or frozen), one teaspoon ground cumin, salt and pepper to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the chayote squash

Start by peeling the chayote squash with a vegetable peeler. Once peeled, cut it in half lengthwise and remove the seed from the center. Then, dice the chayote into small, uniform pieces. This ensures even cooking. This first step is crucial as it prepares our main ingredient for sauteing, guaranteeing that each piece will be cooked evenly.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Then, add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet, saute them until they become soft and fragrant. This process should take about three minutes. Next, add the diced red bell pepper to the mix, continue to saute for another three minutes until it's slightly softened. Make sure all the vegetables are cooked well.

Step 3

Adding spices and simmering

Add the diced chayote squash to the sauteed vegetables, followed by ground cumin, salt, and pepper. Stir everything well to ensure the ingredients are evenly combined. Cover the skillet and allow it to simmer on low heat for approximately 15 minutes or until the chayote is tender yet retains its shape.

Step 4

Final touches

Almost done! Add half a cup of corn kernels to the skillet (thaw them first if they're frozen). Give everything a good stir and cook for another five minutes. This will help all those yummy flavors come together. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve your vegan Costa Rican chayote squash warm, and don't forget a sprinkle of fresh cilantro on top for that extra pop of flavor. Enjoy!