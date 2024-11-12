Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Costa Rican gallo pinto by sautéing onions, red bell pepper, and garlic in vegetable oil, then mixing in cooked black beans and rice.

Season with salt and salsa Lizano or vegan Worcestershire sauce, and garnish with fresh cilantro before serving.

This simple recipe lets you enjoy traditional Costa Rican flavors in a hearty breakfast or comforting side dish.

Try this vegan Costa Rican gallo pinto recipe

By Simran Jeet 01:50 pm Nov 12, 2024

What's the story Gallo pinto is a classic Costa Rican dish that's all about simplicity and flavor. Hailing from Central America, this hearty meal is traditionally served at breakfast but can be enjoyed any time of the day. Our vegan and eggless take stays true to the original's spirit while making it friendly for everyone. Ready to cook up some comfort? Let's go!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan gallo pinto, start by gathering one cup of cooked black beans (with some reserved liquid), two cups of day-old cooked rice, one finely chopped medium onion, one finely chopped red bell pepper, and two minced garlic cloves. You'll also need a handful of chopped fresh cilantro, three tablespoons of vegetable oil, salt to taste, and two tablespoons of salsa Lizano or vegan Worcestershire sauce for that signature flavor.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and red bell pepper to the skillet. Saute them until they are soft and translucent, which should take about five minutes. Then add minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. This step is crucial as it builds the base flavor for your gallo pinto.

Step 2

Mixing in beans and rice

Add the cooked black beans to the sauteed vegetables, along with a quarter cup of the bean cooking liquid. Mix everything together well. Then, add the cooked rice to the pan. Gently fold it in until everything is evenly combined. The bean cooking liquid adds moisture to the rice and helps meld all the flavors together.

Step 3

Seasoning and final touches

Keep cooking your mixture over medium heat for a good five minutes, giving it a stir now and then to keep things from sticking while those flavors get all cozy and delicious together. Add a pinch of salt to taste and two tablespoons of salsa Lizano or vegan Worcestershire sauce to hit those true Costa Rican taste notes.

Step 4

Garnishing and serving

Once warmed through, remove gallo pinto from heat. Stir in freshly chopped cilantro for a burst of freshness just before serving. Serve hot as a hearty breakfast or a comforting side dish. This vegan guide ensures you don't miss out on traditional Costa Rican flavors, utilizing simple ingredients to pay homage to cultural roots without compromising taste or accessibility.