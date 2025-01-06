Try this vegan Filipino pancit recipe
What's the story
Pancit, the beloved Filipino noodle dish, is a savory symphony of flavors and a versatile canvas for plant-based ingredients.
Hailing from Chinese roots, it has woven its way into the heart of Filipino celebrations and everyday meals.
Our vegan recipe retains the soul of pancit while honoring life's moments without the use of meat, eggs, or dairy.
So, let's get cooking and celebrate this cultural heritage!
Ingredients list
Gather the following ingredients
For this vegan Filipino pancit, gather 200 grams of rice noodles, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, one onion thinly sliced, three cloves of garlic minced, one carrot julienned, one cup of shredded cabbage, half a cup of green beans (cut into two-inch pieces), four cups of vegetable broth, salt and pepper to taste, and lemon wedges for serving.
Step 1
Prepare the vegetables
Begin by prepping your veggies as they are the star of this show.
Thoroughly wash all your veggies under running water.
Peel and julienne the carrot into thin strips.
Thinly slice the onion and finely mince the garlic cloves.
Cut the green beans into two-inch pieces.
Finely shredding your cabbage ensures it cooks quickly and melds well with the other ingredients.
Step 2
Cook the noodles
In a large pot or wok, heat four cups of vegetable broth over medium heat until it boils.
Toss in your rice noodles and boil them according to the package directions until they're soft but not mushy.
When they're done, drain them but keep a cup of the broth - you'll use it to saute the veggies.
Step 3
Saute vegetables
Heat vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Add onions first; saute until they're translucent before adding minced garlic to avoid burning it.
Once fragrant, add carrots and green beans; stir-fry them for about three minutes or until slightly tender but still crisp.
Finally, add shredded cabbage, which cooks quickly; stir everything well together.
Step 4
Combine noodles with vegetables
Add the noodles to your pan with vegetables and two tablespoons of soy sauce; stir well to combine.
If needed, use reserved broth to moisten, but make sure the mix isn't soggy.
Season with salt and pepper. Serve hot, with lemon wedges on the side for added tanginess - delicious and DIY!