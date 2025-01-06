What's the story

Pancit, the beloved Filipino noodle dish, is a savory symphony of flavors and a versatile canvas for plant-based ingredients.

Hailing from Chinese roots, it has woven its way into the heart of Filipino celebrations and everyday meals.

Our vegan recipe retains the soul of pancit while honoring life's moments without the use of meat, eggs, or dairy.

So, let's get cooking and celebrate this cultural heritage!