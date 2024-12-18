Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan German flammkuchen by creating a soft dough from flour, warm water, olive oil, and salt.

After resting, roll it thin, spread vegan cream cheese or cashew cream, top with sliced onions, minced garlic, and black pepper.

Bake at maximum oven temperature until golden and crispy.

Vegan German flammkuchen crisp recipe

What's the story Flammkuchen aka tarte flambee is a traditional German dish, it is a thin crust pizza if you may. Hailing from Alsace region, the classic version is topped with creme fraiche, onions, and bacon. But, we have made it vegan and eggless, so everyone can enjoy it With a crispy crust and savory toppings, it's a treat for your taste buds. Ready, set, cook!

Make this delicious vegan German flammkuchen with 250 grams of all-purpose flour, 120 milliliters of water (warm), two tablespoons of olive oil, and one teaspoon of salt for the dough. For the topping, arrange for 200 grams of vegan cream cheese or cashew cream as an alternative to creme fraiche, one large onion thinly sliced into rings, two cloves garlic minced, and black pepper to taste.

Start by mixing the all-purpose flour and salt together in a large bowl. Gradually add in the warm water and olive oil, while stirring constantly until a soft dough is formed. Knead this dough on a lightly floured surface for approximately five minutes, until it becomes smooth and elastic. Then, cover it with a damp cloth and allow it to rest for a minimum of 30 minutes at room temperature.

After the resting period, split the dough in half for easier management. On a lightly floured surface, roll each portion out into an ultra-thin circle or rectangle - whatever shape you like or fits your baking tray! Remember, the secret to a true flammkuchen experience is a super thin base. Just be careful not to tear it!

Liberally spread vegan cream cheese or cashew cream onto each base, leaving a small un-spread border around the edges. This acts as a delicious, creamy foundation. Evenly distribute the thinly sliced onion rings and minced garlic over the cream layer. This adds a layer of flavor and depth. Finally, sprinkle black pepper to taste over the assembled flammkuchen, enhancing the dish's overall flavor profile.

Preheat your oven to the maximum temperature (typically ranging from 220 degrees Celsius -250 degrees Celsius). Place your assembled flammkuchens on baking sheets with parchment paper or directly on preheated pizza stones for added crispness. Bake for roughly 10 to 12 minutes or until the edges turn golden brown and crispy. Relish the delectable vegan take on the classic German dish, straight from your home kitchen!