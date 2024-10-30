Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan Greek dolmades by preparing grape leaves and a filling of rice, herbs, onion, olive oil, and lemon juice.

Wrap the filling in the leaves, then cook them in a pot with water, olive oil, and lemon slices for 40-50 minutes.

By Anujj Trehaan 01:11 pm Oct 30, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Dolmades, the classic Greek delicacy, are grape leaves stuffed with a flavorful filling. Our vegan recipe ensures everyone at your table can enjoy them, regardless of dietary restrictions. Hailing from the heart of Greece, dolmades are a Mediterranean feast's unsung heroes, perfect as an appetizer or a side dish. Their tantalizing taste and unique presentation make them an irresistible addition to any gathering. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

To prepare vegan Greek dolmades, you will need 30 grape leaves (jarred or fresh), one cup cooked short-grain rice, 1/2 cup finely chopped dill, 1/2 cup finely chopped mint, one large diced onion, two tablespoons of olive oil (plus extra for drizzling),, juice of two lemons, and salt and pepper to taste. These ingredients come together to form a delicious and healthy combination.

Step 1

Prepare the grape leaves

If you're using jarred grape leaves, rinse them well under cold water to get rid of any excess brine; if using fresh leaves, blanch them in boiling water for a few seconds until they turn pliable. Gently pat dry with paper towels. This step ensures that your dolmades will have the ideal texture and won't taste too salty.

Step 2

Make the filling

In a large bowl, mix the cooked rice with dill, mint, diced onion, olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Stir until everything is well combined and the herbs and seasonings are evenly distributed throughout the rice. The warmth of the rice will release the fragrant aroma of the herbs as you stir - this is your sign that the mixture is ready!

Step 3

Wrap the dolmades

Place a grape leaf vein side up and cut off any thick stems. Spoon two teaspoons of filling near the base of the stem. Fold sides over the filling and roll tightly from bottom to top, like a small burrito. Repeat until all filling is used. Don't overfill to avoid tearing.

Step 4

Cook your dolmades

Arrange the dolmades seam-side down in the pot, packing them in snug rows. Cover with a bare minimum of water, then add a splash of olive oil and lemon slices for extra flavor. Top with a layer of parchment paper, followed by the lid. Let them simmer away on low heat for 40-50 minutes until they're perfectly tender.