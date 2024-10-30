Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Greek spanakorizo by sautéing onion and garlic in olive oil, then adding rice and spinach.

Simmer the mix in vegetable broth, lemon juice, and seasonings until the rice is tender.

Vegan Greek spanakorizo: A simplified guide

01:10 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story Spanakorizo, a classic Greek dish, pairs spinach and rice for a tasty and nutritious meal. Hailing from Greece, this dish perfectly embodies the Mediterranean diet's focus on fresh vegetables and wholesome grains. Not only is it healthy, but it also holds cultural significance in Greece, often enjoyed during Lent when fasting from meat. Ideal for vegans or anyone craving a satisfying plant-based meal. Let's cook!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Greek spanakorizo, you need one cup of long-grain white rice, two tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion finely chopped, three cloves of garlic minced, 10 ounces of fresh spinach washed and chopped, two cups of vegetable broth, juice of one lemon, two teaspoons of dried dill or to taste, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the base

First, heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until it becomes translucent. This usually takes about five minutes. Then add the minced garlic and cook for another minute until fragrant. This step is crucial as it builds the foundational flavors for our spanakorizo.

Step 2

Adding rice and spinach

Add the rice, stir well so it's fully coated with the oil, and saute for around two minutes. Then, add the chopped spinach. You may have to add the spinach in batches as it wilts down. Keep cooking until all the spinach is wilted but still bright green. This should take about three to four minutes.

Step 3

Cooking with broth

Pour in the vegetable broth and lemon juice to the pan. Add dill, salt, and pepper for seasoning. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover the pan with a lid and let it simmer until the rice absorbs all the liquid. This should take about 18-20 minutes.

Step 4

Final touches

Once the rice is tender, turn off the heat and let the magic happen! Keep that lid on tight for five minutes - this rest time makes everything extra delicious. Then, give the spanakorizo a good fluff with a fork. You want to make sure all those tasty ingredients get to know each other. This vegan Greek spanakorizo is your ticket to a deliciously traditional meal, no animals involved.