Try this vegan Indian rasmalai recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 08:55 am Dec 18, 202408:55 am

Rasmalai is a beloved dessert from the Indian subcontinent. The classic version features paneer immersed in sweetened milk infused with cardamom. It's a staple for festive meals, but it's not vegan-friendly. This vegan version of rasmalai uses plant-based alternatives to create a dairy-free delight. Ready to bring this delicious vegan rasmalai to your table?

Gather the following ingredients

For the vegan paneer balls, gather one cup of almond flour, two tablespoons of semolina, 1/4 teaspoon of baking powder, and enough almond milk to make a dough. For the syrup, get one cup of sugar and four cups of water. For the milk base, you will need four cups of almond milk, 1/4 cup of sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of cardamom powder, a pinch of saffron strands (optional for color and flavor), and chopped nuts for garnishing.

Prepare the vegan 'paneer'

In a mixing bowl, add almond flour, semolina, and baking powder. Mix well. Slowly pour in almond milk to form a dough. Don't over-knead it, just bring it together gently until it holds shape. Make small balls out of it - you should be able to make 12 out of it. Remember, they will rise so don't make them too big.

Cook in sugar syrup

In a large pan, boil water and sugar until the sugar completely dissolves and forms a thin syrup. Carefully drop the prepared balls into the boiling syrup and cook on medium heat for approximately 10 minutes or until they puff up slightly. After they are fully cooked, use a slotted spoon to carefully remove them onto a plate.

Prepare the flavored 'milk'

In a separate pan, warm four cups of almond milk on medium heat. Add a quarter cup of sugar, half a teaspoon of cardamom powder, and a pinch of saffron strands (optional). Stir occasionally until the mixture thickens a bit. This should take about 15 to 20 minutes. Let it cool to room temperature before chilling in the fridge for at least an hour.

Assemble vegan rasmalai

Once both components are prepared, arrange the cooked balls in a serving dish. Pour the chilled, flavored milk over them, making sure they are completely covered. Add a garnish of chopped nuts. Serve immediately or store it in the refrigerator until it's time to serve. Relish your ethically delicious take on a classic Indian dessert, no compromise on taste or texture necessary!