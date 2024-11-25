Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Pennsylvania Dutch corn pie with a few simple steps.

This dish offers a creamy, ethical twist on a traditional favorite.

By Anujj Trehaan 12:22 pm Nov 25, 2024

What's the story The Pennsylvania Dutch corn pie, a staple of Pennsylvania's Amish and Mennonite communities, is a quintessential American comfort food. Traditionally, it is laden with dairy and even hard-boiled eggs. Today, we are presenting a vegan version that captures the heartiness of the original without any animal products. So, put on your apron and get ready to cook up some comfort with a modern twist.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you will need two cups of fresh or frozen corn kernels, one cup of diced potatoes, half a cup of unsweet almond milk, one tablespoon of olive oil, one teaspoon of salt, half a teaspoon of black pepper, one tablespoon of cornstarch mixed with two tablespoons water (for thickening), and two sheets of ready-made vegan pie crust.

Step 1

Prepare the filling

First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a skillet over medium heat, warm the olive oil and then add the diced potatoes. Saute them until they start to soften, this should take around five minutes. Next, add the corn kernels to the skillet and continue cooking for another five minutes. Both the potatoes and corn should be tender but not overcooked. Season the mixture with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Thicken the mixture

Add the almond milk to the skillet and bring it to a simmer. Slowly whisk in the cornstarch mixture, making sure to stir continuously to avoid lumps. Keep stirring until the mixture thickens a bit. This should take around two minutes. When it's thick enough, take the skillet off the heat. Don't skip this step! It's key to getting the right creaminess for your vegan Pennsylvania Dutch corn pie filling.

Step 3

Assemble the pie

Place one sheet of the vegan pie crust in a nine-inch pie dish. Add your filling of choice in an even layer. Top with the second sheet of crust; crimp edges together to create a tight seal, then cut several slits on top to allow steam to escape during baking.

Step 4

Bake and serve

Bake in your preheated oven for 45 minutes or until the top is golden brown. Let it cool for 10 minutes before you slice it, this will help everything set nicely for serving. This vegan Pennsylvania Dutch corn pie, warm and comforting, is ideal for those who want to enjoy traditional flavors ethically.