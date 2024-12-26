Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vibrant vegan Portuguese garlic carrot dish in four easy steps.

Start by steaming sliced carrots, then sauté minced garlic in olive oil.

Toss the carrots in the garlic-infused oil, adding paprika and cumin for a flavor kick.

Vegan Portuguese garlic carrots tutorial

01:40 pm Dec 26, 2024

What's the story Vegan Portuguese garlic carrots is a delicious recipe from the heart of Portugal. This dish is known for its simplicity, but don't let that fool you! It packs a punch of flavor, making it a perfect vegan-friendly side dish or a healthy vegetable option for anyone. With its rich cultural roots and super simple recipe, it's a great choice for any occasion. Time to get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Portuguese garlic carrots, you will need one pound of carrots (peeled and sliced), four cloves of garlic (minced), two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of paprika, half a teaspoon of ground cumin, salt to taste, and fresh parsley (chopped) for garnish. Each of these ingredients contributes to the dish's overall harmony of flavors and textures.

Step 1

Prepare the carrots

Begin by peeling the carrots and cutting them diagonally into slices that are approximately half an inch thick. This shape allows for even cooking and also makes the finished dish look more appealing. After cutting, steam the carrots until they are soft but still slightly crunchy. This should take around five to seven minutes, depending on how thick you cut them.

Step 2

Flavor infusion

As the carrots steam, warm some olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Toss in the minced garlic and saute until golden brown, but be careful not to burn it! This should take about a minute. The goal here is to infuse that olive oil with garlicky goodness without letting the garlic lose its sweet aroma.

Step 3

Combine and season

Once your garlic is nicely sauteed, toss those steamed carrots into the skillet. Add paprika and ground cumin, then give everything a good stir. You want all the carrot slices to get coated with the spices and that delicious infused oil. Let it all cook for another couple of minutes. This helps all the flavors come together.

Step 4

Garnish and serve

Finally, transfer your vegan Portuguese garlic carrots to a serving plate. Adjust the salt to your taste and garnish generously with chopped fresh parsley. The parsley adds a pop of color and a fresh contrast to the warm, garlicky flavors. This easy and tasty dish brings authentic Portuguese flavors to any table. It's perfect for celebrations and simple enough for everyday meals.