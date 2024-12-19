Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a batch of vegan Serbian slatko berry preserve with fresh berries, sugar, lemon juice, and water.

Once cooled, store in sterilized jars for a sweet taste of Balkan hospitality that lasts up to six months.

Vegan Serbian slatko berry preserve tutorial

12:44 pm Dec 19, 2024

What's the story Slatko, a traditional Serbian dessert made with fruits and sugar, is the epitome of hospitality. This vegan slatko berry preserve allows plant-based folks to experience the tradition. Hailing from the Balkans, it's offered to guests as a symbol of hospitality. Steeped in history and cultural significance, this preserve transcends the realm of simple desserts. Ready to cook up some history?

Here is what you will need to make this delicious vegan Serbian slatko berry preserve: one kilogram of fresh berries (strawberries or raspberries are ideal), 800 grams of granulated sugar, juice of one lemon, and 200 ml of water. Make sure your berries are well washed and stemmed before starting.

Preparing the berries

Begin by preparing your selected berries. If you're using strawberries, cut them in half if they're large; raspberries can be kept whole. Place the prepared berries in a large bowl and gently combine them with half of the sugar (400 grams). Allow them to sit for approximately an hour; this process will help extract the natural juices from the berries, amplifying their flavor.

Cooking the preserve

Pour your berry and sugar mixture into a large pot. Add water and heat over medium until it reaches a boil. Once boiling, lower the heat and let it simmer gently. Use a spoon to remove any foam that forms on top. This step is important for ensuring a clear syrup in your slatko.

Adding lemon juice

After simmering for ~20 minutes, it's time to add the lemon juice. This step is important not only for flavor but also for preserving the vibrant color and extending shelf life. Continue simmering for another 10 minutes or until the syrup thickens to your liking. Don't skip the lemon! Its acidity is key to getting that perfect consistency and zing in your slatko.

Cooling and storing

Once cooked, let the slatko cool at room temperature before transferring it to sterilized jars for sealing. When stored correctly, it can last in a cool, dry place for up to six months. This vegan Serbian slatko berry preserve offers a taste of Balkan hospitality, symbolizing warmth and friendship across cultures. Delicious on toast or served as a traditional welcome, it's a sweet and inclusive way to start any visit.