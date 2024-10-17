Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Spanish paella by sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil, then adding Arborio rice, tomato sauce, and saffron.

Layer bell peppers on top and simmer until the rice absorbs the vegetable broth.

Finish with peas and artichoke hearts, let it rest to blend flavors, and serve garnished with parsley and lemon wedges for a true Spanish fiesta at home.

Vegan Spanish paella fiesta guide

02:06 pm Oct 17, 2024

What's the story Originating from Valencia, Spain, paella is celebrated for its vibrant flavors and presentation. Traditionally featuring seafood or meat, our version offers a vegan twist, ensuring it's enjoyable for all. This eggless and vegetarian recipe captures the essence of the original, being inclusive. Let's start cooking and bring a Spanish fiesta to your table, inviting everyone to savor its rich taste.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Gather one cup Arborio rice, two cups vegetable broth, one chopped large onion, two minced garlic cloves, sliced red and yellow bell peppers, one cup peas, one cup quartered artichoke hearts, and 1/2 cup tomato sauce. Add saffron for color, salt, pepper to taste, olive oil for cooking, and garnish with parsley and lemon wedges.

Step 1

Prepare your vegetables

Begin by getting your vegetables ready. Warm a large pan over a medium flame, then drizzle in enough olive oil to lightly cover its base. Toss in the onion and garlic you've chopped and minced. Saute them until they turn soft and have a translucent look, ensuring they don't brown. These ingredients will create a flavorful foundation for your paella.

Step 2

Cook rice with spices

Add the rice to the pan with onions and garlic. Stir well until each grain is coated in oil. Pour in the tomato sauce along with saffron threads if using; this will give your paella its signature golden color. Cook for about two minutes before adding vegetable broth. Season with salt and pepper according to taste.

Step 3

Add vegetables

Once you've added the broth, arrange red and yellow bell peppers on top of the rice without stirring them in. They will cook as part of this layering process, which helps retain their shape and texture. Cover your pan with a lid or foil, allowing it to simmer gently on low heat until most of the liquid has been absorbed by the rice.

Step 4

Final touches

When the paella is nearly done, with the rice al dente, add peas and artichoke hearts. Cover and cook for five more minutes. Once done, remove from heat but keep it covered for 10 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together well. Garnish with hand-torn parsley leaves and lemon wedges on the side, serving directly from the pan for a true Spanish dining experience.