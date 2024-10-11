Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Scottish haggis by sautéing lentils, mushrooms, onions, garlic, and carrots, then mixing in oats and herbs.

For the traditional side of neeps and tatties, boil and mash potatoes and turnips with olive oil, seasoning, and a splash of plant-based milk.

Recipe: Make vegan Scottish haggis, neeps, and tatties

By Anujj Trehaan Oct 11, 2024

What's the story Haggis, neeps, and tatties are a traditional Scottish dish known for their rich flavors and cultural significance. Traditionally made with meat, our version is a vegan twist on this classic, ensuring everyone can enjoy its hearty warmth. This dish combines the savory vegan haggis with the sweetness of neeps (turnips) and the creaminess of tatties (potatoes), making it a comforting meal. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan delight, you'll need 200g mixed lentils (green and red), 100g mushrooms finely chopped, one large onion finely diced, two cloves of garlic minced, one carrot grated, 100g oats, one teaspoon of thyme, one teaspoon of rosemary, salt, and pepper to taste. For neeps and tatties, gather two large potatoes and turnips peeled and chopped, olive oil, salt, pepper, and a splash of plant-based milk.

Step 1

Preparing the vegan haggis

Start by cooking the lentils according to package instructions until tender but not mushy. Meanwhile, in a large pan over medium heat, saute onions and garlic until they turn translucent. Add mushrooms and grated carrot, cooking until soft. Stir in the cooked lentils with oats, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Cook for another five minutes or until everything is well combined.

Step 2

Cooking neeps and tatties

Begin by placing the chopped potatoes in one pot and the turnips in another. Cover both vegetables with water. Bring them to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to let them simmer. The potatoes will need about 20 minutes to become tender, while the turnips may take up to 25 minutes. Once they are tender, ensure to drain them well.

Step 3

Mashing neeps and tatties

After draining the potatoes and turnips separately, mash them with a bit of olive oil until they reach a smooth consistency. You may adjust the amount of olive oil to suit your preference for creaminess. Season the mash with salt and pepper according to taste. To achieve an even creamier texture, incorporate a splash of plant-based milk during the mashing process.

Step 4

Serving your dish

Serve your vegan haggis alongside the mashed neeps and tatties while everything is still warm. This dish is traditionally enjoyed as is, but you can accompany it with some steamed green vegetables or a simple salad for added freshness. This guide makes it easy to enjoy a classic Scottish dish adapted for a vegan lifestyle, ensuring no compromise on flavor or tradition.