Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a Moroccan spiced vegan pastilla by sautéing onions, garlic, and spices, then adding chickpeas and dried fruits.

Stir in fresh herbs, season, and let it cool.

Layer filo sheets with olive oil, add the filling, fold into a parcel, and bake until golden.

Voila, a warm, crispy pastilla awaits! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Moroccan spiced vegan pastilla: A step-by-step guide

By Anujj Trehaan 11:26 am Oct 11, 202411:26 am

What's the story Moroccan spiced vegan pastilla is a delightful twist on the traditional North African pie, typically filled with pigeon meat. This version celebrates the richness of vegetables and spices, all wrapped in crispy filo pastry. Originating from Morocco, pastilla is a festive dish often served at celebrations, blending sweet and savory flavors to create a unique addition to any table. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan pastilla, gather one package of filo pastry (thawed), two tablespoons olive oil, one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one teaspoon ground cinnamon, one teaspoon ground cumin, one-half teaspoon ground ginger, one-fourth teaspoon ground turmeric, a 400g can of chickpeas (drained and rinsed), 100g raisins or dried apricots (chopped), fresh parsley and cilantro (chopped), salt, and pepper.

Step 1

Prepare the filling

In a large pan, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic. Cook them until they are soft, yet not browned. Next, stir in the ground cinnamon, cumin, ginger, and turmeric. Cook this mixture for another minute until it becomes fragrant. This combination of spices will imbue your pastilla with its distinctive Moroccan flavor.

Step 2

Add chickpeas and dried fruits

Add the drained chickpeas and chopped raisins or apricots to the spiced onion mixture in the pan. Stir well to ensure that all ingredients are evenly coated with the spices. Allow to cook for about five minutes on medium heat, letting the flavors blend together seamlessly. The sweetness of the dried fruits will perfectly balance the savory spice blend.

Step 3

Incorporate fresh herbs

Just before you take your filling off the heat, stir in a generous handful of freshly chopped parsley and cilantro. This adds a fresh burst of flavor that perfectly complements the rich spices. Then, season the mixture with salt and pepper to your liking. Allow it to cool slightly before you begin assembling your pastilla. This ensures the flavors meld together beautifully.

Step 4

Assemble your vegan pastilla

Preheat oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Layer four filo sheets, brushing each with olive oil. Add the filling in the center and fold edges to create a parcel. Place seam side down on a baking tray and brush the top with olive oil. Bake for 25 minutes until golden and crispy. Serve warm.