What's the story Vitamin D is essential for our well-being, promoting bone health, immune function, and mental well-being. For vegans though, it is a bit complicated. Many natural sources of vitamin D are animal-based, making it difficult for vegans to find suitable options. Fortunately, with the right ingredients and recipes, you can create delicious vegan bowls that are not only rich in vitamin D but also packed with flavor and nutrition.

Ingredient 1

Sunshine in a mushroom

Mushrooms are a unique plant source naturally packed with vitamin D, and that's particularly true when they get a little sun. Adding sun-kissed mushrooms to your vegan sunshine bowl doesn't just supercharge it with vitamin D, it also brings a rich, savory dimension to your meal. Just lightly saute them to keep all that goodness locked in, and enjoy the delicious umami flavor they add to your bowl.

Ingredient 2

Fortified goodness

Fortified foods are essential in a vegan diet to get enough of certain nutrients, including vitamin D. Incorporating fortified plant milk or tofu can amp up the vitamin content of your sunshine bowl. Choose almond or soy milk fortified with vitamin D and calcium. It's a simple way to boost your meal's nutrition without changing its delicious taste.

Ingredient 3

Seeds of sunshine

Chia seeds and flaxseeds, while excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, plant-based protein, and fiber, do not inherently possess vitamin D. However, when paired with fortified ingredients or sunlight-treated mushrooms, they serve to further amplify the nutritional prowess of your bowl. They contribute both a pleasing texture and nutrient density, rendering your meal even more satiating.

Ingredient 4

The power of greens

Spinach and kale, while not rich in vitamin D, are essential for their calcium and iron, which support vitamin D absorption. These vibrant greens contribute vitamins A, C, K, and facilitate optimal vitamin D utilization. Incorporating them into your vegan bowls amplifies nutrient intake, providing a medley of flavors and textures without sacrificing taste.